Mumbai News: Man Held For Attempting To Loot Money From Bar

Representative Image

The MHB police on Tuesday arrested a man for threatening a bar manager in Dahisar and attempting to loot money. The manager Chandrashekhar Bangera, (43), identified the accused as Ganga Kucikurve, (30) who entered the bar premises on June 2 late at night and demanded ₹2 lakh. Bangera refused his demands and Kucikurve threatened him with a sword and slapped one of the customers before fleeing from the bar. The victim filed a case and police managed to arrest the accused after inputs from reliable sources and digital mapping.

Accused has a criminal record

Sources reveal that Kucikurve has a criminal record, having served a seven-year jail term for a previous murder charge. He was held under sections 387 (putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt, in order to extort), 506 (criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult), of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Bombay Police Act.