Mumbai News: Man Gets Three Years In Jail For Sexually Harassing 11-Year-Old Daughter

Mumbai: The special POCSO court on Monday sentenced a 38-year-old father to three years imprisonment for sexually harassing his 11-year-old daughter under the influence of liquor.

The case against the man, a resident of Juhu, was registered with the Santacruz police station on the complaint of his wife and mother of the victim on January 27, 2017. The mother claimed that she registered the case after her daughter revealed about indecent acts of her husband and sexual harassment to her while she was at work.

When examined by the public prosecutor Vinod More, the girl in her testimony stated that whenever she used to come back to the house from school, her father used to touch her inappropriately. Besides, the girl claimed that her father used to threaten her saying he would kill her mother if she told about this to anyone. Besides, it was also claimed that the accused would often call the girl and ask her to say ‘I love you’.

In 2016, diagnosed with Dengue, the victim pleaded with her mother not to leave her alone, revealing her father’s harassment. Tearfully, the victim disclosed inappropriate touching by the father while alone at home since August 2016. The victim’s mother later filed an FIR after her daughter’s discharge, the claimed in her evidence.

The prosecution heavily relied on the evidence of the mother and the victim and held the father guilty of sexual harassment.