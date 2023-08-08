Mumbai News: Man Booked For Trying To Fly To Dubai On Passport With Forged Details

Representational image |

The immigration officials at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has got a criminal offence registered against a 51-year-old man for allegedly forging age details in his passport in order to travel to Gulf country for work.

Immigration official files complaint with police

According to the police, the complainant in the case is Aadarsh Nair, who is posted as an assistant immigration official at the airport. On Monday around 12:30 pm, a passenger arrived at the immigration counter and submitted his Indian passport, boarding pass and UAE travel documents for checking.

The said passenger was supposed to board a flight for Dubai. The immigration officials found difference in the physical appearance of the passenger as per the age mentioned in his passport. The passenger was then subjected to a detailed enquiry.

The officials then asked the passenger to contact his relatives in Telangana and get images of his PAN card and Voter ID card. After receiving the said identity documents, the officials learnt that the actual year of birth of the passenger was January 1972, where his passport stated year of birth as October 1984.

Man forged birth date for work permit

During further questioning the accused revealed that he works as a lorry mechanic and many of his friends had gone to Gulf countries for work. The accused too decided to work abroad, but since those above 50 years of age are not allowed to work in Gulf countries, the accused forged birth date in his Aadhar Card and used the same to get a passport, police said.

The immigration officials then alerted the police and got an offence registered in the matter. The police have registered a case under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (punishment for forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code.

