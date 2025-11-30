Mumbai News: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Documentary Proposal File Goes Missing From Mantralaya; FIR Registered Against Unknown Persons

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Documentary Proposal File Goes Missing From Mantralaya; FIR Registered Against Unknown Persons | File Photo

Mumbai, Nov 29: A government file related to the production of a documentary film on the life and work of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule has gone missing from Mantralaya, prompting the Marine Drive Police to register an FIR against unknown persons.

Photocopy Found in Place of Original File

According to the complaint lodged by Sagar Namdev Kamble (42), Senior Assistant Director at the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR), he has been working in the Newsreel Department at Mantralaya since September 1, 2025. On October 28, 2025, while at work, he observed that the file concerning the proposal for a film on Mahatma Phule, believed to be the original, was in fact a photocopy.

Staff Claimed to Be Working on Photocopy With Updated Documents

Further, Kamble questioned staff members about the original file, during which they claimed they were working based on the photocopy and were currently attaching updated documents to it. Following instructions from seniors, a search for the original file was conducted within the office, but it could not be located.

Original Records From 2017–2020 Missing, Says Clerk

Upon further inquiry, Senior Clerk Ashwini Gosavi informed that the original documents and records from January 1, 2017 to March 31, 2020 were missing from the file. On November 14, 2025, DGIPR issued an official order authorising Kamble to file a formal complaint regarding the missing documents.

Subsequently, he approached the Marine Drive Police Station, where an FIR has now been registered against unknown persons for allegedly destroying or disposing of the original file.

Marine Drive Police Begin Probe Into Possible Tampering of Official Records

The incident took place at the Ground Floor, Main Building, Mantralaya, Madame Cama Road, Marine Drive, Mumbai, and is suspected to involve tampering of official records. Police have initiated further investigation to determine how the file disappeared, who had access to it, and whether the records were deliberately destroyed.

