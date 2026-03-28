Mumbai News: MACT Awards ₹64.75 Lakh Compensation In Hit-And-Run Case, Holds Rider Liable For 2022 Fatal Accident

MACT tribunal grants compensation to family of accident victim, holding rider responsible for fatal crash | FPJ (Representational Image)

Mumbai, March 28: The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Thane has awarded compensation in a hit-and-run case, where a 42-year-old man was hit by a motorcycle in 2022. A compensation of Rs 64,75,887 was granted to the family of the deceased.

Tribunal holds rider responsible

The tribunal, presided over by Member R.V. Mohite, while passing orders, has allowed the claim petition filed by the deceased’s wife, two minor sons and parents, holding the motorcycle rider responsible for the fatal accident.

Details of the accident

According to the order, the accident occurred on November 24, 2022, when Yuvraj Bhagawan Jagtap was crossing a road near Shivai Mobile Shop Road in Chikhali, Pune. A motorcycle allegedly driven at high speed hit him, causing severe head injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Police action and findings

The Chikhali Police had registered a case against the rider and filed a charge sheet for rash and negligent driving. The tribunal noted that there was no evidence to suggest any negligence on the part of the deceased and concluded that the accident occurred solely due to the rider’s negligent driving.

Insurance company’s argument rejected

While the insurance company contested the claim, arguing that the rider did not possess valid documents and that the deceased was negligent, the tribunal rejected these contentions after finding that the rider held a valid driving licence at the time of the accident and that no breach of the insurance policy was proved.

Compensation calculation

During the proceedings, the tribunal assessed the deceased’s notional monthly income at Rs 35,000 and considered five dependents while calculating the compensation. The award includes amounts towards loss of future income, future prospects, medical expenses, consortium, funeral expenses and other heads.

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Compensation with interest

The tribunal directed the motorcycle rider and the insurance company to jointly and severally pay the compensation with 9% annual interest from the date of filing of the petition until the amount is deposited.

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