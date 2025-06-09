Mumbai News: Love Marriage Leads To Violent Clash, Cross FIRs Between Neighboring Families In Kamla Nagar; 7 Arrested | Representative Image

Mumbai: A love marriage has triggered a violent clash and cross FIRs between two neighboring families in Kamla Nagar on Bhau Daji Road. The Matunga Police have arrested seven people in connection with the incident.

According to police, the dispute involves two families living opposite each other — one with six sisters and the other with five brothers. A daughter from the sisters’ family had recently married a young man from the neighboring family. The girl’s maternal aunts were reportedly unhappy with the marriage.

The conflict escalated on May 23, when a verbal spat reportedly broke out between the families. As per the woman’s complaint, Dilip Jagli, along with his four brothers and a few associates, stormed into their home and allegedly launched a deadly assault. The group also reportedly attacked other relatives of the complainant.

Prior to this, Dilip Jagli’s family had lodged an FIR against the woman and her relatives, alleging continuous harassment by the girl’s aunts. Both sides have accused each other of abuse and physical assault. A senior police officer stated that, given the tension at the scene, prompt action was taken, and seven accused were arrested based on the woman’s complaint. Further investigation is underway.