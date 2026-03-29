Mumbai News: Lawyers Flag Unsafe Small Causes Court Building, Seek Urgent Govt Action After Ceiling Collapse And Structural Cracks

Lawyers raise safety concerns over dilapidated Small Causes Court building after ceiling collapse incident | Representational Image

Mumbai, March 28: The lawyers practising at the Small Causes Court have claimed that their court building remains in a dilapidated condition and is highly unsafe for further occupation despite numerous ongoing repairs.

Representation submitted to authorities

The lawyers have submitted a formal written representation to the state government and the guardian judge, Justice M.S. Karnik, seeking urgent intervention.

They claim the structural condition of the building, which was constructed adjacent to the original British-era structure around 1980–81, is life-threatening even after extensive repairs over the last two decades.

Repeated repairs fail to ensure stability

“Since its construction, the said building has been subjected to continuous repairs, renovations and alterations for over 20 years, without completion or long-term stability,” the association said.

Highlighting the massive financial expenditure, the representation noted, “State government has sanctioned and the PWD has spent approximately ₹30 crore or more on these repeated works, yet the building remains incomplete, structurally compromised and unsafe for regular use”.

Allegations of inaction

The association alleged that stakeholders have sent several complaints previously. “No effective or lasting solution has been implemented, nor has responsibility been fixed upon any authority, officer, or contractor,” it said.

Recent incidents raise alarm

Recently, a portion of the false ceiling collapsed in the third-floor bar room, library, and the ladies' bar room washroom. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

Also Watch:

Structural damage detailed

The representation further reads: “Severe cracks in pillars and beams, including those in advocates' bar rooms, the canteen area and several court halls, even after repeated repairs. Frequent falling of plaster from ceilings in passages, courtrooms and bar rooms, posing constant danger to advocates, litigants, court staff and judges.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/