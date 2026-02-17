Mumbai News: Kitchen Privatisation Plan At Kasturba Hospital For Infectious Diseases Sparks Political Storm

The proposed outsourcing of meal services at Kasturba Hospital triggers strong reactions from unions and political leaders in Mumbai | Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 17: A proposal to privatise kitchen services and introduce a centralised “Thali system” at Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases has triggered strong opposition from hospital employees and municipal workers’ unions, with the matter now formally raised in the Maharashtra Legislature.

Issue raised through starred question

The issue was brought before the House through a starred question submitted by MLAs Aslam Shaikh (Malad West), Vijay Wadettiwar (Brahmapuri), Nanabhau Patole (Sakoli), Amin Patel (Mumbadevi), Sanjay Meshram (Umred), Vishwajit Kadam (Palus-Kadegaon) and Jyoti Gaikwad (Dharavi).

The legislators have sought clarification from the Deputy Chief Minister regarding the reported decision by the civic administration to hand over hospital kitchen operations to a private contractor.

Proposal to outsource kitchen services

According to the proposal, the Municipal Corporation administration decided in the first week of January 2026 to outsource the hospital’s kitchen services and implement a Thali-based meal system for patients. The plan reportedly includes the sanctioning of 27 posts in connection with the new arrangement.

In the first week of January, BMC completed the tender process for outsourcing cooked vegetarian food for patients across 10 peripheral civic hospitals, including Kasturba Hospital. Under the contract, food will be prepared externally and supplied to hospitals, covering approximately 1,600 patients daily.

Contract details and financial outlay

The per-unit rate has been finalised at Rs 174.60, with the total contract value estimated at around Rs 301.71 crore. The agreement includes provisions for two additional 11-month extensions.

Hospitals covered under the outsourcing arrangement include S.K. Patil Hospital, M.W. Desai Hospital, Shri Harilal Bhagwati Hospital, Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule Hospital, Diwaliben Mehta (MAA) Hospital, Pandit Madanmohan Malviya Shatabdi Hospital, S.V.D. Savarkar Hospital, Bharatratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, Rajawadi Hospital and Kasturba Hospital.

Union opposes privatisation move

The move has been met with strong resistance from the Municipal Mazdoor Union, which has submitted a representation to the Chief Medical Superintendent seeking an immediate stay on the privatisation process and the implementation of the Thali system.

Pradip Narkar, Joint Secretary of the union, stated that the in-house kitchen at Kasturba Hospital has consistently delivered timely, hygienic and nutritious food, even during major public health emergencies.

He warned that outsourcing without consulting employees could adversely affect patient care, undermine food quality standards and lead to displacement of long-serving municipal staff.

Workers fear that privatisation could result in erosion of municipal jobs and set a precedent for further outsourcing within civic-run healthcare institutions.

Legislature seeks urgent report

The Legislature Secretariat has sought an urgent factual report from BMC within two days to determine the admissibility of the starred question. If admitted, the matter is scheduled to be taken up for reply on February 26, 2026.

Also Watch:

The Government is expected to clarify whether a final decision on privatisation has been taken, whether a contract has been formally awarded, and what action, if any, has been initiated in response to employees’ objections.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/