Mumbai News: Khar Man Arrested For Allegedly Using Forged Documents To Obtain Firearm Licence From Nagaland | Representational Image

The Khar police have arrested a man for allegedly submitting a forged police clearance certificate and obtaining a firearm licence from Nagaland. The accused has been identified as Faiz Irfan Adenwala (36), a resident of Khar West who is engaged in the business of buying and selling cars.

Investigation Began Following A Tip-Off

A police officer said the investigation was initiated based on a tip-off received from an informer. During the probe, police allegedly found that Adenwala had obtained the pistol from Nagaland using forged documents.

Investigators suspect that a larger network or a common agent may be involved in facilitating such licences and are attempting to trace the person responsible.

Police Examine Eligibility For Firearm Licence

Police also found that Adenwala had allegedly failed to furnish details of the weapon to the Mumbai Police Commissioner's office, as required under the law.

An officer said that two rash driving cases had previously been registered against him one at Khar police station and another at Worli police station.

Police suspect that, due to these cases and the absence of a genuine reason for possessing a firearm, he may not have been eligible to obtain a weapon licence through legal channels. Investigators believe this may have prompted him to allegedly submit forged documents.

Probe Focuses On Source Of Weapon And Ammunition

Police are also investigating why Adenwala obtained the weapon from Nagaland. According to investigators, he had also purchased cartridges, which can be bought only by a valid licence holder on the basis of a firearm licence.

Court Sends Accused To Police Custody

During the investigation, the alleged forgery came to light, following which police arrested Adenwala on May 29.

On Saturday, he was produced before the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate Court, which remanded him to police custody until June 2.

Police Suspect Wider Arms Licence Racket

The police have registered a case against Adenwala under Sections 465, 467, 471 and 474 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3, 25(1)(a) and 30 of the Arms Act.

Investigators are now examining whether other individuals were involved in the alleged offence and whether the case is linked to a larger racket facilitating fraudulent firearm licences.

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