Mumbai News: JJ Hospital Probe Panel Report States Ex-Dean Performed 698 Unofficial Surgeries

Dr T P Lahane, former dean of Sir JJ hospital | Salman Ansari

The three-member committee, which was constituted by the Dean of Sir Jamshedji Jeejeebhoy (JJ) hospital for investigating the allegations against Dr TP Lahane, former dean and ex-director of medical education and research, has found that he performed 698 surgeries on patients without government orders.

All these surgeries were performed during the hiatus between his retirement as director of DMER and becoming the coordinator of the state government's Preventable Blindness-Free Maharashtra programme.

The hospital administration has also decided to send a notice to the former head of Ophthalmology department, Dr Ragini Parekh, seeking explanation as to why and on whose orders Dr Lahane was allowed to perform the surgeries.

“The report submitted by the committee shows Dr Lahane performed 698 surgeries without any official orders. However, the complete findings are yet to be submitted,” said a doctor.

Meanwhile, the dean has been also asked to further investigate the Dr Lahane matter and the records of other doctors who may have performed similar surgeries in the last few years.

698 unofficial surgeries by ex-dean

Meanwhile, the joint director of DMER, Dr Ajay Chandanwale, has started taking interviews for recruiting doctors in the Ophthalmology department of JJ hospital on honorary basis.

Last week on June 3 the Maharashtra Education and Drug Department had accepted the voluntary retirement letter of Dr Parekh, HOD Ophthalmology department, and the resignation of Dr Lahane, ex-dean. Moreover, all honorary doctors were also relieved from their duties after they tendered their resignations. Meanwhile, Dr Lahane was also been removed from the post of ‘coordinator’ of Preventable Blindness Free Maharashtra Mission.