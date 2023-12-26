Mumbai News: ISRO Head, Former Defence Chiefs To Headline IIT-B's TechFest

File

Mumbai: Recently retired heads of the three wings of India's armed forces and the chief of the country's space organisation are among the speakers at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay's (IIT-B) annual event, 27th edition of TechFest, which begins today.

S Somnath, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman who spearheaded the historic Chandrayaan-3 mission, will grace the three-day affair. The aerospace engineer will speak about the future of Indian space technology. The premier institute will also host Harshbir Sangha, Missions and Capabilities Director at the UK Space Agency.

The fest will also have a symposium featuring General Manoj Mukund Naravane, former Chief of the Army Staff, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, former Chief of Air Staff and Admiral Karambir Singh, former Chief of Naval Staff. The trio will give insights on strategy, leadership and the future of defence. G Satheesh Reddy, former chairman of the Defense Research and Development Organisation, will also talk about the advancements and challenges in the defense sector.

Among other guests at the event are Oľga Algayerová, former Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe, climate activist Licypriya Kangujam and Ambani scion Akash Ambani.