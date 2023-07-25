Mumbai News: IRCTC Website, App Users Face Inconvenience Due To Technical Glitch, Ticket Booking Affected

Representative Image

On Tuesday, hundreds of Mumbaikars faced inconvenience due to a technical glitch in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) ticketing system. The disruption affected the ticket booking process on the IRCTC website and the IRCTC Rail Connect app, resulting in payment deductions without successful bookings.

According to an official from the Central Railways (CR), the IRCTC passengers' reservation system experienced technical issues from around 10.30 am to 1.28 pm on Tuesday. During this period, users attempting to book railway tickets encountered errors like tickets failing to be confirmed but money being deducted from their accounts.

Railway Booking issue resolved

"Booking issue has been resolved now. Rail Connect App is working now. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted" tweeted IRCTC at 2.18 pm.

The issue appears to have originated in the early hours of July 25, when users reported that the IRCTC payment gateway was either down or non-functional with numerous users taking to social media platforms, particularly Twitter, to vent their frustrations over the system failure.

Network issue problem local commuters also faced inconvenience.

Senior divisional commercial manager of Mumbai Central division of Western Railways acknowledged the inconvenience caused and attributed it to a payment server issue, affecting the functioning of Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs).

"Inconvenience caused is regretted. ATVMs are not functioning due to payment server issue. @IRCTCofficial" (sic) tweeted Senior divisional commercial manager from the Mumbai Central division of Western Railways.

POS machine glitches

Additionally, the Central Railway's local commuters faced further challenges due to network problems, which rendered some Point of Sale (POS) machines inoperable. This further compounded the difficulties for passengers attempting to purchase tickets and passes.

In response to the disruptions, all Central Railways officials concerned were advised to make alternate arrangements to minimize inconvenience for passengers.

However, since 1.28 pm, the IRCTC website has been reported to be working normally for ticket bookings.

