Mumbai News: High Court's Ban On POP Ganesh Idols Sparks Controversy & Urgent Appeals From Local Mandals | representative pic

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court's decision to enforce a complete ban on Ganesh idols made from Plaster of Paris (PoP) has sparked a wave of concern among local mandals, who argue that the last-minute order leaves them with no choice but to use the already-prepared PoP idols for the upcoming Ganesh Utsav. With the festival set to begin in less than a week, many groups say their planning and decorations are already complete, making it impossible to switch to eco-friendly alternatives on such short notice.

However, some mandals have embraced the directive and have already started implementing the norms laid out by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), which encourages the use of white clay (shadu mati) idols to protect the environment. These groups welcome the government's initiative to reduce environmental harm but express frustration over the timing of the High Court's order, stating it should have been issued at least six months ago to allow for proper preparation.

Naresh Dahibavkar, Chairman of the Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti, voiced his concerns, saying, “We urge the state government to clarify its position. This year, 60% of households and 22% of Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav mandals are using Ganesh idols made from shadu clay. To effectively implement the ban on PoP idols, the BMC should provide incentives and concessions to shadu clay artisans. Additionally, since idols above 10 feet in height cannot be made from shadu clay, alternative options should be offered. The challenges faced by idol makers need to be addressed, and the ban should be rolled out in phases to ensure a smooth transition.”

Amit Pai, Chairman of the GSB Seva Mandal, welcomed the government's environmental initiative, stating, "If you ask me about the larger issue of the environment, the effects of the paints and PoP used in idol-making, and the environmental degradation caused due to it, we definitely welcome the order. Our Ganesha idol is made of shadu mati. We do not use any materials that are not environmentally friendly; we serve food on banana leaves."

However, Pai criticised the timing of the High Court's decision, arguing that it comes too late to implement effectively. "The human resources involved in manufacturing PoP Ganesh idols cannot be ignored. There are sculptors, artisans, and several poor people who depend on making these idols, and their efforts cannot be dismissed without due consideration. Instead, the state should consider alternative measures, such as creating artificial ponds to prevent idols from disturbing the natural fauna during immersion."

Ganesh Mathur, General Secretary of the ‘Khetwadi Cha Ganraj’ mandal, echoed these sentiments, highlighting that their pandal decorations are already complete, and switching to shadu mati idols at this point is unfeasible. "We have invested a total of approximately 35 lakhs, and there is no way we can undo the entire process. We will appeal against the High Court's order. The fact that we continued with the PoP Ganesha was based on last year’s statement by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, which permitted the use of PoP idols. It is up to the government to provide solutions, such as artificial ponds for idol immersion as we are going ahead with the PoP idol this year. We shall definitely abide by the CPCB norms from next year."