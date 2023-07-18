Mumbai News: HC Disposes BJP MLA Ameet Satam's PIL Seeking Cleanliness, Safety At Versova

Ameet Satam | FPJ

After a committee was constituted by the Mumbai suburban district collector to monitor encroachments and conservation of the Versova beach, the Bombay High Court has disposed of a public interest litigation (PIL) by BJP MLA Ameet Satam seeking directions for the beach’s safety and cleanliness.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice Arif S Doctor recently disposed of the PIL while entrusting the panel with the responsibility to address issues raised by Satam effectively. The court has directed setting up of a helpline number and an email address where the citizens can lodge their complaints. It has also asked the committee to hold regular meetings at least once every three months.

The suburban district collector had constituted a committee chaired by the tahsildar and consisting of assistant commissioner K/West ward, senior inspector of police, Versova city survey officer from Andheri, Maritime Board port officer, an NGO representative and Western Region Mangroves Cell range forest officer.

PIL also sought removal of unauthorised constructions

The plea also sought removal of temporary unauthorised constructions.

The government claimed that they regularly undertook demolition of temporary structures. The proposal for installation of CCTV and street lights was also under consideration.

Read Also Mumbai: Activists Unhappy With Versova Beach Cleaning Contractor

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)