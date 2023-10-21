Mumbai News: Govt Alerts Mobile Users, Issues High-Risk Warning Over Malware Attacks | representational pic

Mumbai: The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued an advisory warning citizens about emerging cybercrime, and malvertising (malware advertising). Malvertising is a type of cyber security attack used by criminals to drop malware to redirect to a malicious website by tricking the user into clicking on online advertisements that may look legitimate. Upon installation, the malware can damage files, monitor the user’s activity and steal sensitive data stored in the device.

Malware

According to the advisory, malware is a piece of malicious code inserted in an application, program or system by threat actors. They can infect your systems and perform malicious operations. “Some of the key signs that indicate malware are, emails, messages from your email/social media accounts in your device are sent without your permission, web browsers keep redirecting to unknown suspicious web pages, pop-up ad messages with security warnings and urge you to download and install the security. Product and anti-malwareprograms are disabled automatically,” the advisory states.

“Avoid clicking on suspicious emails, links, and sites from unknown sources. As soon as you click on any malicious link, your mobile can be hacked or your data can be stolen. Browse only secure and authorised websites. Always keep your computer software/browser up to date. Maintain backup of your data regularly. Install software like pop-up/ ad-blocker to block the malicious advertisements appearing on websites. Install antivirus and antimalware solutions on your devices and keep them updated. Hover over the images/links to find the actual link. Do not install any apps through links received on chats or social media posts. Check the links before clicking,” the advisory stated.

