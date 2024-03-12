Mumbai News: Gold Worth ₹30 Lakh Stolen From Union Bank Locker

Representative image

A case has been filed against an unidentified individual for stealing gold ornaments worth Rs30 lakh from the bank locker of a 62-year-old woman, who jointly owns the facility along with her non-resident Indian son.

In her complaint lodged at the Kandivali police station on February 21, Maya Gandhi said that she co-owns two lockers, with her son and daughter-in-law at the Union Bank of India's MG Road branch. The couple lives in Australia. The sexagenarian further said that she last opened the lockers on December 4, 2023.

It was on February 12 that Gandhi realised that the key for the locker, which she co-owns with her son, had gone missing. She visited the bank and was asked to carry out a thorough search at her home. Unable to find the key, the complainant again met the bank manager, who decided to break the locker, with her son's consent.

Subsequently, Gandhi went to the locker room along with the manager. She was shocked to find that the locker was lying open and the valuables were missing. A police officer said that there are two possibilities behind the theft; either the key was unknowingly left lodged in the locker and a customer found it or a banker stole the gold. Investigation officer Sadashiv Sawant said, “The locker area doesn't have CCTVs for privacy reasons, but we are examining footage from other cameras in the bank.”

A case has been filed under the Indian Penal Code section 380 (theft in the dwelling).