Mumbai News: GLC And D M Harish Foundation To Host Panel On West Asia Conflict And Future Of International Law

Experts to discuss global conflict and international law at GLC Mumbai panel event | File Photo

D. M. Harish Foundation, in collaboration with Government Law College, Mumbai, is set to host a dynamic and thought-provoking panel discussion that promises to spark critical conversations around one of the most pressing geopolitical issues of our time.

Titled “The Current West Asia Conflict: Have the Rules of War Been Violated? Can States Be Held Accountable? Has the United Nations Framework Become Obsolete?”, the session is designed as a deep-dive into the evolving landscape of international humanitarian law, State accountability and the relevance of global governance institutions in 2026.

Distinguished panel and moderator

Bringing together a powerhouse line-up of legal minds and strategic experts, the panel will be moderated by Senior Advocate Sharan Jagtiani, known for his incisive legal insight and compelling discourse.

The panel features:

. CMDE. Srikant B. Kesnur (Retd.), offering a defence and strategic perspective

. CMDE. Dr. Odakkal Johnson (Retd.), bringing operational and security expertise

. Senior Advocate Navroz Seervai, a leading voice in constitutional and international law

. Prof. Kishu Daswani, contributing academic depth and contemporary legal analysis

Focus on global governance and accountability

Set against the backdrop of rapidly shifting geopolitical dynamics, this conversation aims to unpack whether the existing international legal framework, particularly that of the United Nations, is still fit for purpose or due for a serious reboot.

Adding perspective on the importance of the discussion, Mr Anil Harish, Founder & Trustee, D. M. Harish Foundation and Partner, D. M. Harish & Co., said: “At a time when global conflicts are testing the limits of international law, it is critical to create platforms that encourage informed, nuanced and forward-looking dialogue. This panel is an opportunity not just to question existing frameworks, but to reimagine how accountability and justice can evolve in a rapidly changing world.”

Event details and participation

With a format designed to be engaging, unfiltered and intellectually energising, the event is expected to draw students, legal professionals, policy enthusiasts and anyone keen to understand how global conflicts are reshaping the rules of engagement.

The session will take place on Friday, April 10, 2026, at the auditorium of Government Law College, Churchgate. Attendees can look forward to a networking-friendly pre-session with refreshments at 5:30 p.m., followed by the main discussion kicking off at 6:00 p.m.

Part of international moot court initiative

The panel discussion serves as a precursor to the 27th D. M. Harish Memorial Government Law College International Moot Court Competition, 2026, commemorating the legacy of the late Shri D. M. Harish, a luminary in Indian legal circles. Hosted annually by the Government Law College, Mumbai and the D. M. Harish Foundation, this prestigious moot court competition attracts participation from leading law schools worldwide.

Under the stewardship of Dr Asmita Vaidya, Principal of Government Law College, and the dedicated efforts of faculty members, the Moot Court Association, led by Ms Tanvi Jog, has orchestrated yet another intellectually stimulating event. Since its inception in 2000, the competition has served as a crucible for legal minds to grapple with pressing issues in international law, guided by eminent judges and legal luminaries.

Bridging theory and practice

Speaking about the initiative, representatives from the Moot Court Association, GLC, emphasised the importance of creating spaces where future legal professionals can engage with real-world issues beyond textbooks, bridging the gap between theory and practice in a way that’s both relevant and impactful.

As conversations around accountability, sovereignty and global cooperation continue to trend worldwide, this panel positions itself as not just an academic exercise, but a must-attend forum for anyone looking to stay ahead of the curve.