Mumbai News: FIR Against Anchor Group For Allegedly Cheating Business Partner

Mumbai: The Tilak Nagar police have registered an FIR against the Anchor group for allegedly cheating its business partner Shreenathji Group. It is alleged that proceeds of one of their joint redevelopment projects have been misappropriated.

This pertains to the redevelopment of the Tilak Green View Co-operative Housing Society building in Tilak Nagar, Chembur. The Anchor group is now accused of having misappropriated amounts to the tune of Rs 10 crores.

The FIR was registered after a court's direction on the complaint of Shreenathji Developers with whom the promoter of Anchor group entered into a joint venture company namely Huges Real Estates Developers Pvt. Ltd. The Huges real Estate was involved in redevelopment of Tilak Green View Co-operative Housing Society in February 2010.

Project suffered after implementation of GST, demonetisation: Shreenathji Developer

Rajesh Mehta, promoter of Shreenathji Developers and later partner in Huges Real estate had alleged that their project suffered after implementation of GST and demonetisation. Hence in January 2018, he (Mehta) approached Anchor group to raise finances to complete the project.

It was claimed that partners of Anchor group agreed to give the finance on the condition that they would be allowed to raise funds their way and also complete the remaining project their way. Thus a supplementary agreement was executed between the two groups.

"Anchor group sold flats below the agreed value"

However, Mehta claimed that after registering the said agreement, his company was slowly removed from the project and claimed that the Anchor group sold flats below the agreed value. Mehta also alleged that finances were raised from a bank under a clause that in case of default, Mehta's share would be sold to recover the funds. Mehta claimed he had signed the agreement in good faith but they were deceived.

Besides, he claimed that the remaining flats were sold by partners of Anchor group without obtaining his consent and no information was revealed to him.

Mehta claimed that he had been approaching the Tilak Nagar police, and the Economic Offence Wing of the crime branch against the Anchor group, but in vain. Hence, he filed a complaint before the magistrate court.

The Metropolitan Magistrate had on September 27, ordered Tilak Nagar police to register the case on Mehta's complaint .

