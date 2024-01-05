Mumbai News: Fines Bloom As Dadar Faces Clean-Up Crusade

Mumbai: After taking action against flower vendors, the BMC has undertaken a drive to discipline vegetable vendors in Dadar West. The civic body collected ₹41,700 from 57 vendors as fines in the last four days. Besides this, the officials are also creating an awareness campaign among citizens and vendors to avoid dumping waste on roads and keep the area clean.

Earlier in October, the BMC took steps to create awareness among the vendors to keep the roads clean outside Dadar railway station. The measures followed after the civic body received several complaints from the citizens. The drive has now been extended to the vegetable vendors in Dadar West since last week. The solid waste management (SWM) department of the G North ward has requested the vendors to use a tarpaulin to stop mud from the vegetables from falling on the road. The civic team of the SWM department carried out a deep cleaning drive on the streets near Dadar Plaza, Prabhadevi station.

“Around 16 metric tonne of odd articles and 22 metric tonne of mud were cleared from the roads on Thursday. We have asked them to use a tarpaulin as the vendors sort the vegetables and wash them on the roads. We have also involved vendors in the cleaning drive, which included brushing, sweeping, scrapping and washing of the roads. Our vehicles and staff are deployed in the area to keep a vigil,” said Irfan Kazi, assistant engineer, G-North SWM department.

The BMC fines ₹100 to ₹1,000 for dumping waste of flowers, garbage, dirty water flowing outside, no bins outside shops/premises etc.