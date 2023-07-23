Mumbai News: Fake Dealer Arrested For Cheating Homebuyer Of ₹60 Lakh

Representative Image

Mumbai: Dindoshi Police have arrested a man for cheating a homebuyer of ₹60 lakh on the pretext of getting her a flat at a low price.

According to the information received from the Dindoshi Police, a 54-year-old complainant woman, who lives in Goregaon area with her two children wanted to buy some flats as an investment. The complainant’s husband, who works in Saudi Arabia, had come to India on vacation four years ago and the couple was looking to invest the money.

The complainant told them about buying the flats from her acquaintance Mohsin Khan and Shahana Khan. They both introduced her to Khalid Shamim Shaikh and his wife Nuzat Khalid. Khalid had two flats in Shantidut Society and wanted to sell them.

After inspecting both the flats, the deal of buying and selling the flat was finalized for ₹28 lakh. The complainant made a full payment to Khalid and Nuzat and the couple handed over the power of attorney to her. However, the flat was not registered. Meanwhile, Khalid, Nuzat, Mohsin and Shahana told the complainant that there are two flats in Kurla and they can get them at a low price. The complaint paid ₹32 lakh for both flats. However, the woman did not get possession of the flats from them. She realised that she was cheated a filed a case.