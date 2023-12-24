 Mumbai News: Ex-Govt Employee Loses ₹5 Lakh In PAN Card Scam
The Mulund police have launched a probe against the unknown perpetrators

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Sunday, December 24, 2023, 10:19 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: A retired Central Railway employee in Mulund fell victim to cyber fraud, losing ₹5 lakh from her savings.

On December 5, the 68-year-old received a call from a purported Axis Bank representative, Abhishek Dubey, claiming to update her PAN Card. To gain trust, he mentioned a special service for seniors. After agreeing, he initiated a video call, directed her to download an app, and asked for her screen share. While distracted by a Google search, she received a text about premature FD withdrawal, and ₹1.15 lakh, ₹1.95 lakh, and ₹1.90 lakh were debited.

The Mulund police have launched a probe against the unknown perpetrators. The incident highlights the importance of caution in responding to unsolicited calls and sharing personal information.

article-image

