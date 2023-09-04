 Mumbai News: Employee Among 7 Held For Robbing Company's ₹75 Lakh
Mumbai News: Employee Among 7 Held For Robbing Company's ₹75 Lakh

The conspiring employee even slyly went to lodge police complaint

Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, September 04, 2023, 06:42 PM IST
Mumbai: An employee of a forex trading company was among seven history-sheeters who were arrested for allegedly robbing ₹75 lakh fund belonging to the firm. The accused worker was identified as Pratik Bhojane, 30, while his other accomplices were apprehended from their hideouts in different districts.

According to the Malad police, the crime took place on August 28 when two company staffers, including Bhojane, were assigned the task of delivering ₹75 lakh. On the way, both of them were waylaid by the accused who came on motorcycles. They snatched the money while brandishing a knife. After the incident, Bhojane even slyly accompanied his peer to lodge a police complaint.

Various teams of cops from crime units of different police stations were formed to probe the matter and the accused were arrested within four days with the help of technical and human intelligence. They were holed up at various locations in Lonavala, Pune, Nashik, Raigad and Jalna. Further investigations found that they had been also named in theft and robbery cases registered at other police stations. 

