Mumbai News: Drug Lord’s Brother Arrested In Vasai

Mumbai: The Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) of Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested Kamal Rajput, 50, brother of drug lord Kailash Rajput. Kamal was operating Kailash’s drugs business in India. He was wanted in the ketamine drugs case and a lookout circular (LoC) was issued against him.

Kamal was arrested from Vasai and presented in the court on Tuesday. He was sent to police custody till September 30.

In March, the Mumbai Crime Branch seized ketamine drugs worth about ₹8 crore from Andheri and arrested eight persons in this connection. Kamal was in contact with Vijay Mane, 52, one of the arrested accused in this case. The police have been in search of Kamal ever since Mane was taken into custody. A non-bailable warrant against Kailash and Kamal was also issued by the court earlier.

AEC had also busted a syndicate involved in the smuggling of ketamine in European countries from Andheri. This syndicate used to supply drugs to UAE and the US through couriers in the name of other illegal drugs like painkillers, sleeping pills and others. Following an investigation, AEC arrested several persons associated with courier personnel and customs clearing agents. The cell had arrested Ali Asghar Shirazi, a trusted associate of Kailash in May. Shirazi was arrested by the AEC at Mumbai airport while he was trying to flee to Dubai.

