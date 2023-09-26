 Mumbai News: Drug Lord’s Brother Arrested In Vasai
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Drug Lord’s Brother Arrested In Vasai

Mumbai News: Drug Lord’s Brother Arrested In Vasai

Kamal was arrested from Vasai and presented in the court on Tuesday. He was sent to police custody till September 30.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 09:31 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo

Mumbai: The Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) of Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested Kamal Rajput, 50, brother of drug lord Kailash Rajput. Kamal was operating Kailash’s drugs business in India. He was wanted in the ketamine drugs case and a lookout circular (LoC) was issued against him.

Kamal was arrested from Vasai and presented in the court on Tuesday. He was sent to police custody till September 30.

In March, the Mumbai Crime Branch seized ketamine drugs worth about ₹8 crore from Andheri and arrested eight persons in this connection. Kamal was in contact with Vijay Mane, 52, one of the arrested accused in this case. The police have been in search of Kamal ever since Mane was taken into custody. A non-bailable warrant against Kailash and Kamal was also issued by the court earlier.

AEC had also busted a syndicate involved in the smuggling of ketamine in European countries from Andheri. This syndicate used to supply drugs to UAE and the US through couriers in the name of other illegal drugs like painkillers, sleeping pills and others. Following an investigation, AEC arrested several persons associated with courier personnel and customs clearing agents. The cell had arrested Ali Asghar Shirazi, a trusted associate of Kailash in May. Shirazi was arrested by the AEC at Mumbai airport while he was trying to flee to Dubai.

Read Also
Beware drug lords! After FM Sitharaman, CJI Chandrachud asks agencies to go after big drug kingpins...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Sharad Pawar's Reign At Garware Club House Ends As Rival Panel Sweeps Managing Committee...

Mumbai: Sharad Pawar's Reign At Garware Club House Ends As Rival Panel Sweeps Managing Committee...

Navi Mumbai: Turbhe MIDC Police Book Auto Rickshaw Driver for Alleged Molestation

Navi Mumbai: Turbhe MIDC Police Book Auto Rickshaw Driver for Alleged Molestation

Palghar: Senior Advocate Girijashankar Devidin Tiwari Passes Away At 82

Palghar: Senior Advocate Girijashankar Devidin Tiwari Passes Away At 82

Mumbai: After SC’s Directives, Shops & Establishments Put Up Marathi Sign Boards ‘To Benefit...

Mumbai: After SC’s Directives, Shops & Establishments Put Up Marathi Sign Boards ‘To Benefit...

Mira-Bhayandar: 2 Fugitive Thieves Arrested For Series Of House Break-Ins

Mira-Bhayandar: 2 Fugitive Thieves Arrested For Series Of House Break-Ins