Mumbai News: DRI Seizes Foreign Currency, Diamonds Worth ₹3 Crore At CSMI Airport; 6 Arrested In Smuggling Crackdown

DRI officials seize foreign currency and diamonds concealed in baggage at Mumbai airport during a smuggling crackdown | File Photo

Mumbai, March 14: In a major crackdown on foreign currency and diamond smuggling, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Mumbai has seized US dollars, pound sterling and diamonds collectively worth around Rs 3 crore at the Mumbai airport. Six persons, including four carriers, a handler and a suspected hawala operator, have been arrested in connection with the case.

Passengers intercepted at airport

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officials intercepted four passengers at the airport while they were about to board international flights. During a detailed examination of their baggage, officers found foreign currency comprising pound sterling (GBP) and US dollars (USD) in various denominations concealed in false cavities inside handbags.

Officials said the total value of the seized foreign currency is estimated at Rs 1.93 crore.

Diamonds hidden in baggage

During the search, officers also recovered 53 small pouches containing diamonds worth around Rs 1.10 crore concealed inside the baggage carried by the passengers.

Officials said the passengers had neither declared the foreign currency and diamonds to Customs authorities nor were they able to produce any valid documents or authorisation permitting the export of such large quantities of currency and precious stones.

Six arrested in the case

The foreign currency and diamonds were subsequently seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. In a follow-up operation, officials also intercepted the hawala operator who had allegedly arranged the foreign currency and another person who had delivered it to the passengers.

All six accused have been arrested under relevant provisions of the Customs Act, officials said.

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Probe into smuggling network

DRI officials said investigations are underway to trace the larger network involved in the smuggling attempt and to dismantle the nexus between hawala operators and smugglers that poses a threat to the country’s economic security.

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