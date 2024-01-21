Mumbai News: Despite Public Holiday, Santacruz School Keeps Exam Today

Representative image

Mumbai: Despite the state government declaring January 22 (today) declaring a public holiday in view of the Ram temple ceremony in Ayodhya, Lilavatibai Podar high school in Santacruz has asked its class 10 students to show up for the exams scheduled on the same day. Notably, several schools have announced a holiday today.

“The preliminary examination for class 10 students scheduled on Monday, January 22, 2024, will be conducted as scheduled,” read a notice issued by the school. Separately, principal Sheila Alexander sent a message to the parents, saying that the students should report for the exam at 6.50am on Monday.

“Unfair,” says student

Speaking to The Free Press Journal on the condition of anonymity, Lilavatibai students said it was “unfair” that they have to sit for exams when the rest of the institutes have a day off. This newspaper attempted to contact the school, but didn't get a reply.

While several students and their parents aren't happy with the school’s decision, some educators think it's professional for the school to go ahead with the exams. The move is in line with the academic goal and aims to avoid disruption to the exam schedule, they added.

Talking to The FPJ, VIBGYOR Roots and Rise school in Malad said that it has postponed its exam which was initially set for Monday. Other institutes to declare holiday today are St Stanislaus high school (Bandra), Anjuman-I-Islam's Begum Sharifa Kalsekar Girls' English High School (Mumbai Central) and Khalifa Ziauddin Girl's Primary School (Mahim), VIBGYOR High School (Goregaon), St Anne's High School and Jr College (Colaba) and Podar International School (Mira Road).