Mumbai News: Delay In Mithi River Desilting Sparks Flood Concerns As BMC Fails To Find Contractors

Civic delays in Mithi River desilting raise fears of flooding ahead of monsoon | X @fpjindia

Mumbai, March 18: With the monsoon fast approaching, delays in desilting the Mithi River triggered strong backlash at Wednesday’s civic standing committee meeting. Corporators across party lines raised alarm over the failure to appoint a contractor, even as the tender deadline has lapsed twice without any response.

Questioning the preparedness of the BMC, they warned that further inaction could significantly heighten flooding risks across the city. Meanwhile, the civic body has extended the deadline by another week in an effort to attract bidders.

Corporators warn of flood risks

Congress group leader Ashraf Azmi raised a point of order regarding the delay in the desilting work at Wednesday’s standing committee meeting. He warned that areas surrounding the Mithi River, especially Kurla, will be affected. “If the BMC is unable to secure any contractors, what measures will they take to protect citizens from flooding?” he asked.

Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) group leader Amey Ghole highlighted the tidal impact along the Mithi River in Wadala. “The administration should inform us about the measures that will be taken for desilting this river by the next civic house on March 23, as concerns over the Mithi affect many wards corporators whose areas are prone to flooding,” he said.

Past flooding incidents recalled

Congress corporator Tulip Miranda reminded the committee that the ward she represents in Santacruz East was among the most affected during the 2005 deluge. “Are we waiting for another calamity this monsoon?” she asked. Miranda questioned why contractors, who were earlier available for the Mithi River desilting, are now not coming forward.

“Has the inquiry by the Economic Offences Wing frightened them?” she added. Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Yashodhar Phanse said, "Andheri subway floods every monsoon, yet nullah desilting in the area has not begun." Standing Committee chairperson Prabhakar Shinde directed the administration to submit a plan to resolve the issue at next week’s meeting.

No bids received despite deadline extension

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar said no bids have been received even after the deadline extension, prompting the BMC to extend it again.

The civic body has also received no bids for desilting major nullahs in Zone 5, which covers eastern suburb wards such as M East and M West (Chembur, Mankhurd) and S ward (Bhandup). However, H West ward (Bandra West) has received two bids.

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BMC explores alternative options

Meanwhile, sources from the Storm Water Drain Department said the BMC is also exploring whether it can carry out the desilting work on its own without appointing contractors.

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