Mumbai News: Contractor Booked After 32-Year-Old Carpenter Dies In Kurla Construction Site Accident Over Alleged Safety Lapses

Worker killed in Kurla construction site accident after iron plate falls from height amid safety concerns | FPJ - Representational Image

Mumbai, April 4: The Nehru Nagar police have registered a case against a contractor after a 32-year-old carpenter died in a tragic accident at an under-construction building in Kurla East.

The deceased, Raju Suresh Bharti, was killed after a heavy iron centering plate fell on his head at the Raghav Parijat project being developed by Raghav Builders in Nehru Nagar.

Iron plate falls from 10th floor

According to the FIR, the incident occurred on October 18, 2025, at around 8:30 am, when Bharti was working on the ground level of the building. A heavy iron centering plate fixed on the 10th floor suddenly came loose and fell, striking him on the head and causing severe injuries. His co-workers rushed him to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Complaint leads to case against contractor

Following the incident, Bharti’s relative, Jayaram Bharti, reached the hospital, while Nehru Nagar police registered an accidental death report and sent the body for post-mortem.

The report confirmed that Bharti died due to a severe head injury. His last rites were performed at his native village in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

Based on a complaint filed by his wife, Sandhyadevi Bharti, the police have now booked contractor Dilip Krishna Vishwas, 40, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act.

Negligence alleged over lack of safety measures

The contractor has been accused of negligence for failing to install safety nets at the construction site and not providing Bharti with a safety helmet. Due to these lapses, the falling iron plate struck Bharti, leading to fatal injuries and excessive bleeding.

Also Watch:

Police said Bharti had been working in Mumbai’s construction sector for the past 15 years. He had recently returned from his native village after a two-month break and resumed work on October 15, 2025, at the Raghav Parijat site, just days before the fatal accident.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/