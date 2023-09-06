Mumbai News: Conservation Architect Appointed For Mahim Fort Revival

Mahim Fort | File

The BMC has appointed a conservation architect as the consultant for the repair and beautification of Mahim Fort. With plans afoot to bring back the fort’s heritage value and old glory, the civic body had razed 267 structures around it a few months ago but no follow-up action was involved.

Located on the seafront, Mahim Fort is very close to Mahim beach as well. However, the precinct’s beauty and sanctity is marred by encroachments. During the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s tenure, the BMC had undertaken rejuvenation and beautification of the city’s forts to attract more domestic and international tourists.

An officer from G-North ward (Mahim, Dharavi and Dadar) area said, “We have appointed renowned conservation architect Vikas Dilawari as project consultant. Dilawari, who is also on the BMC’s panel, has been asked to submit a detailed project report after analysing the work and cost involved.” The official said that meanwhile Mahim beach has been cleaned up, with no open defecation allowed in the area.

The legend has it that King Bhimdev of Aparanta (Northern Konkan) established his kingdom with Mahikavati as his capital, which is now called Mahim. The kingdom flourished and his descendants built the fort between 1140 and 1241. It was once used by the British as their customs house but was vacated after we gained independence.

There are 11 heritage forts in Mumbai but most of them are dilapidated. These are in Bandra, Mahim, Worli, Sion, Sewri, Mazgaon, Dongri, and the Fort area.