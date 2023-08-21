Mumbai News: Compound Wall Collapse Claims Life In Kurla

Representational image

In Subhash Nagar, Kurla (W), a compound wall collapse resulted in loss of life. C P Control promptly reported the incident involving the collapse of a compound wall of a G+2 building, affecting an adjacent chawl. Situated near Shiv Mandir, behind Bharat Talkies, the Sumera Bhai Building witnessed the tragic event. A young woman, Vaishnavi Prajapati, 18, sustained injuries in the incident.

BMC's Municipal Fire Brigade (MFB) responded swiftly, transporting Vaishnavi to Kurla Bhaba Hospital. Her injuries proved fatal, as she was declared dead by the hospital's Assistant Medical Officer (AMO).

The incident has prompted concerns about structural safety in the area. Authorities are investigating the collapse to prevent future tragedies.

