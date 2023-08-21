 Mumbai News: Compound Wall Collapse Claims Life In Kurla
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Compound Wall Collapse Claims Life In Kurla

Mumbai News: Compound Wall Collapse Claims Life In Kurla

Situated near Shiv Mandir, behind Bharat Talkies, the Sumera Bhai Building witnessed the tragic event.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 10:12 PM IST
article-image
Representational image

In Subhash Nagar, Kurla (W), a compound wall collapse resulted in loss of life. C P Control promptly reported the incident involving the collapse of a compound wall of a G+2 building, affecting an adjacent chawl. Situated near Shiv Mandir, behind Bharat Talkies, the Sumera Bhai Building witnessed the tragic event. A young woman, Vaishnavi Prajapati, 18, sustained injuries in the incident.

BMC's Municipal Fire Brigade (MFB) responded swiftly, transporting Vaishnavi to Kurla Bhaba Hospital. Her injuries proved fatal, as she was declared dead by the hospital's Assistant Medical Officer (AMO).

The incident has prompted concerns about structural safety in the area. Authorities are investigating the collapse to prevent future tragedies.

Read Also
Himachal Rain Fury: At Least 41 Dead Across State, Says CMO; 9 Bodies Retrieved From Shimla Temple...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai's Inner Wheel Club Donates 2 Baby Diaper Changing Stations To Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital

Mumbai's Inner Wheel Club Donates 2 Baby Diaper Changing Stations To Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital

Mumbai News: 5-Year-Old Defeats Rare Cancer In 6 Months

Mumbai News: 5-Year-Old Defeats Rare Cancer In 6 Months

Mumbai News: Elevator Collapses At Aditya Park Tower On Kalbadevi Road

Mumbai News: Elevator Collapses At Aditya Park Tower On Kalbadevi Road

Maharashtra: Former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan Finally Holds The Reins

Maharashtra: Former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan Finally Holds The Reins

Maharashtra News: EV Power Usage Sees 3-Fold Rise In 10 Months

Maharashtra News: EV Power Usage Sees 3-Fold Rise In 10 Months