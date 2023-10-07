Mumbai News: CM Shinde Directs District Collectors To File Ground Report On Health Establishments Across State

CM Eknath Shinde | File pic

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who reviewed the health system in the state in a virtual conference on Thursday, has directed all the district collectors to visit all the government health establishments immediately and file a report on ground condition of each district.

Shinde had reached Delhi for a few key meetings early on Thursday morning. After those meetings, he held a meeting of all district collectors and high ranking officials across the state on a virtual platform and reviewed the situation on the health services front. During the meeting, he directed all the district collectors to visit all government hospitals, municipal hospitals, PHCs, medical colleges and allied hospitals in their respective jurisdictions and file a status report. He also directed the officials to form a schedule for regular visits to all these institutions.

State level committee to investigate Nanded Hospital deaths

CM Shinde also said that a state level committee has been set up in order to investigate into the deaths at government hospitals at Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and also added that even the district collectors have been given authority to clear purchases of medicines to gear up the process of procurement of medicines.

"The issues related to health services are of prime concern and the state government has initiated work on drafting short term and long term plans for strengthening the system. It shall be ensured that the funds won't be a problem in implementation of these plans," CM Shinde said while addressing officials at the meeting.

Divisional Commissioner, District collectors, Deans of the hospitals and the District surgeons should work as a team to act on health related issues. Demands for necessary funds and additional equipment should be immediately met with, the CM said and added that authority for recruitment of contractual employees have been given on district levels in case of non availability of adequate human resources to handle the load on the system.

"With all these measures, laxity in providing good healthcare won't be tolerated. Any delay in providing good care for lack of human resources, medicines etc won't be tolerated henceforth and strict action will be taken against concerned officials," the CM said.

He also directed all the health department officials to use the state-level dashboard related to purchase of medicines. This shall make the procurement of medicines easy, he added.

Chief Secretary Manoj Saunik, ACS (Heath) Milind Mhaiskar, Principal Secretary (Medical Education) Dinesh Waghmare, all senior officials of both these departments along with district collectors attended the meeting.

Congress delegation demands resignation of CM and Health Minister

Meanwhile, a Congress delegation under leader of opposition Vijay Wadettiwar called on Governor Ramesh Bais urging him to urgently intervene in order to put the acts of the state government in order. The delegation also reiterated the party's demand regarding resignation of CM Shinde and Health Minister Sawant for deaths at govt hospital in Nanded.

