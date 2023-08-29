Mumbai News: CM Shinde Directs BMC To Conduct Survey For Twin Tunnel | File pic

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has instructed officials to expedite infrastructure projects across the state, as he oversaw a review of major initiatives during a meeting held at the Mantralaya's war room on Tuesday. He also urged BMC officials to conduct a survey on the feasibility of twin tunnels as a solution to the city's traffic congestion.

Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were also in attendance, alongside senior officials from all relevant departments. The meeting focused on prominent projects such as metro rail developments in Pune, Nagpur, and Mumbai, irrigation projects, and economic zones along the Samruddhi corridor.

Adhere to stipulated timelines: Shinde to Officials

CM Shinde appealed to officials to adhere to stipulated timelines for infrastructure projects to promote the state's rapid economic growth. He directed BMC officials to employ grade separators in high-traffic areas, aiming to alleviate congestion and provide relief to citizens. Additionally, he instructed them to conduct surveys for the implementation of twin tunnels. Plans to connect the eastern and western highways were also deliberated during the session.

Furthermore, CM Shinde instructed the BMC commissioner to take action against encroachments on footpaths in South Mumbai, ensuring cleanliness and beautification of main roads and squares. Immediate completion of the Mithi River development and pollution control project was emphasized. The Chief Minister also reviewed land acquisition processes at Mogarpada for the Metro depot for Line 4 and at Kasheli for Line 5.

