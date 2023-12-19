Mumbai News: City To Get New Family Court Building By 2024-End; To House Children's Play Area, Nursing Room |

Mumbai: Mumbai is likely to get its second family court building by 2024-end. At present, there is only one family court building in Bandra. On completion, the new structure will house 17 additional courts, taking the total strength to 24.

Costing nearly Rs160 crore, the project is being designed as a 'green building', using only eco-friendly material. Its highlight would be a separate court for 'vulnerable witness deposition' as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court. It will also house an auditorium to hold various programmes organised by the family court on a regular basis.

Children's Play Area, Nursing Room To Be Made

Another attraction of the complex would be a children's play area, divided into two parts one for children in the 2-10-year age group and another for older children. The centrally air-conditioned building will have a double basement parking. Female lawyers are especially pleased that they will get a separate room and a nursing room for new mothers.

The president of the bar association of the family court, advocate Sashi Nair said, "Ideally, one court should be allotted 500 cases. However, we have seven judges dealing with more than 2,000 cases each, resulting in delays." Nair added that in 2016 they were told that there will be one more additional court set up in the same building.

"Accordingly, infrastructure was set up and staff was also moved. But till date no judge has been appointed," Nair said, adding that even if the best infrastructure is created, nothing would work if the state government doesnt appoint judges, marriage counsellors and the assisting staff.