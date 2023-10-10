Mumbai News: City Sees Over 200 Dengue, Malaria Cases In 7 Days

Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: Between October 1 and 8, the city witnessed 211 malaria cases, followed by dengue (250) and gastroenteritis (90), according to the data provided by the civic health department.

On a daily average, nearly 26-32 cases of malaria and dengue were reported during the same period. In a sigh of relief, there is a drop in the number of patients suffering hepatitis, leptospirosis, swine flu and chikungunya.

Dengue caseload significant, but manageable

Underlining that though the dengue caseload is significant, it's manageable, Sion Hospital Dean Dr. Mohan Joshi said, “While most dengue patients experience mild to moderate illness, approximately 10% face complications such as abdominal fluid accumulation, severe thrombocytopenia, bleeding, and respiratory issues.” The ailment is preventable and persists as an annual occurrence, he added.

Every year, Mumbai sees a spurt in the figures related to vector-borne diseases. However, the uptick is attributed to a dense population, extensive healthcare infrastructure, and improved diagnosis and reporting systems.

BMC Executive Health Officer Dr Daksha Shah said that the number of reporting centers increased significantly from 22 to 880 this year, leading to a notable rise in documented cases.

Vector-borne diseases, such as dengue and malaria, thrive during the monsoon due to increased humidity and proliferation of stagnant water, which creates ideal breeding conditions for mosquitoes.

Key points

Dengue caseload is significant but manageable, say doctors

Most patients experience mild to moderate illness; just 10% face complications

BMC's reporting centers increased from 22 to 880

Drop in number of patients suffering hepatitis, leptospirosis, swine flu, chikungunya

