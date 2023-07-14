Mumbai News: City Hoardings To Go Digital | File photo

Mumbai: The BMC aims at ensuring that Mumbai has only digital hoardings as part of the beautification drive undertaken by the civic body. The civic body had last year drastically reduced the charges for putting up digital hoardings and brought it on par with other hoardings to facilitate the move. Earlier, BMC used to charge Rs2,57,000 for a digital hoarding and Rs2 lakh for a non-digital one. Now, the charge for putting up digital hoardings will also be Rs2 lakh.

The reduction in charges led to 50 of the 1,045 authorised non-digital hoardings in Mumbai turning into digital ones. In comparison, only 10 of the hoarding in the city were digital ones in Nov 2022.

BMC Aims At Cost Reduction

“BMC aims to help convert non-digital hoardings into digital ones. However, the maintenance and operation of such hoardings is costly. Thus, we had given a concession to those setting up the hoardings by reducing the cost,” said Deputy Municipal Commissioner Sanjog Kabre.

“Digital hoardings enhance the beauty of the city and also allow display of multiple advertisements in a short period. If you put up one non-digital hoarding the other company has to wait around 15 days to display his advertisement. However, in digital hoardings the time span of one advertisement is a few seconds. Thus, multiple advertisements can be shown on one digital hoarding in a day,” Kabre said.

The BMC had on September 22 last year itself announced its plan to have only digital hoardings in the city.