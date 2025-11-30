Mumbai News: City Civil Court Dismisses Teacher’s Birth Date Correction Plea After 39-Year Delay, Jeopardising Promotion Prospects

City civil court dismisses teacher’s plea for birth date correction due to excessive delay | Representational Image

Mumbai, Nov 29: A 53-year-old woman teacher working at Airport High School and Junior College could lose out on promotion or any further benefits as she failed to take timely action and get her birth date corrected by the authorities.

Civil Suit Filed in 2014 Seeking Birth Date Change

Petitioner Bhakti Vijay Patil of Andheri filed a suit in the city civil court on July 18, 2014, against the principal of Khernagar Municipal Secondary School, the Assistant Municipal Commissioner of H (East) Ward, and the municipal corporation, seeking to change her birth date from September 19, 1969, to June 30, 1968. The court dismissed the case, noting a delay since she had known her correct birth date for 39 years.

Petitioner Asked for School Records and Leaving Certificate to Be Updated

She also requested that the defendants update her birth date in the school records and reissue her school leaving certificate with the correct date.

Correspondence Since 2015; Legal Notice Sent in 2024

Patil has further claimed that since 2015 she made various correspondences with the authorities in respect of correction of her birth dates, but since nothing moved, she had sent a legal notice to authorities concerned on March 11, 2024.

Authorities Argue Correct Birth Date Already Established

The department, however, stated that Patil’s mother, Amarjit Kaur, was admitted to a Bombay Municipal Corporation hospital on September 19, 1968, and the plaintiff was born on the same day. Thus, her correct date of birth is September 19, 1968.

Court Dismisses Suit Citing 39-Year Delay and Limitation Bar

The city civil judge, while dismissing her suit, said, “In the present case the plaintiff is having knowledge about her correct date of birth prior to 39 years when she was taking education. But thereafter she has filed this suit in the year 2024 for seeking correction in her date of birth, which causes delay for seeking relief.

Also Watch:

“It is further revealed in her cross-examination of the petitioner that correcting her date of birth would increase her service period and she is having chances of promotion. So, this suit is not within limitation. Hence it is necessary to dismiss the suit on the point of limitation,” the court said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/