Mumbai News: Constable Severely Injured After Being Hit By Speeding BMW Car At Airport; 19-Year-Old Held

Road Accident | Representational Image

Mumbai: A case was registered against an individual, Hruday Kawar (19) from Sahar, for allegedly dangerous driving at Sahar police station on October 1. A BMW car, drove by Kawar, struck a constable near the airport, and he is currently in the ICU.

According to the FIR, on October 1st, at 4 a.m., Constable Rahul Sharma was on Nakabandi Duty at CRPF check post number 1 on the highway.A BMW car (MH 03 DD 0305) driven at high speed, first hit a plastic barricade and then struck Constable Rahul Sharma. Sharma fell to the ground, sustaining a serious head injury with blood coming from his mouth and head. His colleagues rushed him to Seven Hills Hospital, Andheri East, where he is currently receiving treatment in the ICU.

Driver Booked Under Several Offences

Hruday Kawar has been charged under sections 279 (Rash driving), 338 (Act endangering life) of the IPC Act, and 184 (Dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicle Act, based on the incident.

