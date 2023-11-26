Mumbai News: A Day After Arrests In Builder Kidnapping Case By Crime Branch; Anti Extortion Cell Takes Over Probe | Representational Image

Mumbai: Mumbai Crime Branch on Friday evening arrested gangster Ilyas Bachkana in connection with the kidnapping of a builder. Bachkana was arrested near the dumping ground located in Govandi area of ​​Mumbai. Bachkana had kidnapped a builder named Hifjul Rahman. Anti Extortion Cell is conducting further investigation in this matter.

According to the information received from the police, Ilyas Bachkana had kidnapped a builder named Hifjul Rehman and called his family members, and demanded a ransom of ₹10 crore. When the money was not received, the accused Ilyas beat Rehman badly. Crime Branch officials have rescued him and admitted him to the hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Kidnapping from Byculla

On November 23, around 11:30 pm, Rehman (builder) was kidnapped by three unknown people from Byculla area of Mumbai. When Rehman was near Mazgaon Circle in Byculla area, the accused came in a red Maruti Suzuki Ciaz car and kidnapped builder Rehman.

Rehman's son complained about this matter to Byculla Police Station, parallel investigation was also started by the Crime Branch. Byculla police arrested three accused in this case namely Vajid Shaikh (43), Karim Khan (41), and Alamgir Malik 37). The Crime Branch arrested Ilyas Bachkana and one of his associates in this case.

AEC arrested accused Illyas Bachkana and his accomplice

FIR in this case was registered with Byculla police. Further investigation of this case has been transferred to Anti Extortion Cell. The police presented the five accused arrested in this case in the court, where the court has sent all the accused to police custody till December 1.