Mumbai News: BMC To Launch Real-Time Hospital Bed Dashboard, Shift Health Purchases To GeM Portal For Transparency

BMC plans real-time hospital bed dashboard to improve patient access and transparency in Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai, April 8: To enhance transparency in civic health services and streamline patient care, the BMC will develop an online dashboard displaying real-time data about the availability of beds in all BMC hospitals. The online dashboard, which will display all available general beds, ICU beds, and 24/7 facilities, is expected to be ready next month.

GeM procurement and key decisions

The BMC has also decided to procure all health-related purchases through the GeM portal. The decisions were taken at a meeting held on Tuesday in the presence of Mumbai BJP President MLA Ameet Satam, Mayor Ritu Tawde, Health Committee Chairman Harish Bhandirge, and Additional Municipal Commissioner Vipin Sharma.

Focus on transparency and expansion

“It has been decided that all health-related purchases, including medicines and equipment available on the GeM portal, will be procured through it. This will ensure transparency and eliminate corruption,” Satam said, adding that since the BMC will add another 2,000 beds capacity in the next couple of years, there is a need to hire medical as well as support staff to ensure complete utilisation of the added beds.

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Real-time dashboard for public access

“It has also been decided that an online dashboard displaying real-time data on all available beds in BMC hospitals will be ready within one month. This will ensure that Mumbaikars have easy access to information on bed availability at their fingertips. It will also eliminate the need to run from pillar to post to find it,” he added.

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