Mumbai News: BMC To Begin ₹25 Crore Mahalaxmi Temple Precinct Beautification Work Within 15 Days

Mahalaxmi Temple precinct beautification project to begin within 15 days, confirms BMC | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: The BMC will finally start the work on the Mahalaxmi temple precinct beautification this month. “The project will be executed by Dev Engineers and the contractor presented the course of work last week. The file is with the Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Dr Ashwini Joshi for final clearance, and the work is expected to commence in the next 15 days,” confirmed a senior BMC officer.

“The gross cost of the beautification project, which includes the development of pathways and shops outside the temple and pathways, is Rs 40 crore, however, the work which will begin now costs around Rs 25 crore, the officer said. The BMC will carry out work outside the main temple premises and beautification work inside its premises will be carried out by the temple trust.

Mahalaxmi Temple precinct beautification project to begin within 15 days, confirms BMC | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

The Free Press Journal had reported on February 17 that the file of the beautification of the Mahalaxmi temple precinct was with the Municipal Commissioner for administrative approval. In March 2024, then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had told BMC to allocate Rs 60 crore for the development and beautification of the historic Mahalaxmi temple and also performed the bhoomipujan ceremony.

The project includes building a skywalk from the temple and crossing the connector from Akruti Parking to the temple, improving the connecting roads and pavements, pedestrian flow management, realignment and redesigning of stalls, decorative entrances, historic building illumination and laser lighting on approach roads, among others.

The beautification work will be carried out in alignment with the traditional aesthetics of the heritage temple and providing enhanced facilities for the devotees.