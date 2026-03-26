Mumbai News: BMC Suspends Junior Engineer After Unauthorised Drilling Damages Metro 3 Tunnel Near Marine Lines

BMC takes action against official after unauthorised drilling leads to damage of Metro 3 tunnel in South Mumbai | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, March 26: Following an incident in which a Metro 3 tunnel was damaged, the BMC has suspended a junior engineer from its pest control department for three days. The action was taken for failing to stop unauthorised drilling by a private water supplier near Metro Cinema in Marine Lines on March 5.

FIR filed after tunnel damage

After the incident, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) filed an FIR at Azad Maidan police station on March 13. The junior engineer’s suspension came into effect on March 25 after the central pest control agency was informed of the lapse.

Also Watch:

Civic official explains action

"At the ward level, pest control officials are responsible for granting permissions for utility digging such as borewells. As the official failed to prevent the unauthorised drilling that damaged the Metro tunnel, the junior engineer has been suspended for three days," said a senior civic official.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/