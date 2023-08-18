Mumbai News: BMC Proposes Provision Of Financial Aid For Disabled Citizens

BMC Proposes Provision Of Financial Aid For Disabled Citizens | Photo: File Image

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) planning department has announced plans of providing ₹20,0000 as financial aid to the disabled citizens of the city.

An official stated that around 56,000 disabled citizens with a 40% disability are registered with the central government and possess issued identity cards. The proposal has been sent to the finance department for approval, and the civic body has allocated funds in its budget. According to the policy, ₹10,000 will be provided to eligible people with disabilities every six months as financial aid.

This move addresses a long-standing demand by the disabled citizens and has already been adopted by the Municipal Corporations of Navi Mumbai and Thane. Some activists emphasise that while financial support is helpful, long-term solutions involve employment opportunities for disabled individuals.

