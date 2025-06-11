 Mumbai News: BMC Launches 'Pothole QuickFix' App And WhatsApp Chatbot For Faster Road Repair Complaints
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: BMC Launches 'Pothole QuickFix' App And WhatsApp Chatbot For Faster Road Repair Complaints

Mumbai News: BMC Launches 'Pothole QuickFix' App And WhatsApp Chatbot For Faster Road Repair Complaints

BMC’s Information Technology (IT) department has developed their own new mobile application called ‘Pothole QuickFix’. Additionally, the civic body launched a dedicated WhatsApp chatbot service (8999228999) starting Monday, which officials claim is user-friendly and aims to make reporting potholes easier and faster for citizens.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 10:00 PM IST
article-image
BMC launches 'Pothole QuickFix' app and WhatsApp chatbot for easy road repair complaints | File Photo

Mumbai: After discontinuing the earlier complaint registration app for potholes, the BMC’s Information Technology (IT) department has developed their own new mobile application called ‘Pothole QuickFix’.

Additionally, the civic body launched a dedicated WhatsApp chatbot service (8999228999) starting Monday, which officials claim is user-friendly and aims to make reporting potholes easier and faster for citizens.

The app, available on both Android and iOS platforms, allows users to register complaints by uploading photos, location details, and descriptions of potholes. Once submitted, the complaint is automatically routed to the concerned department, enabling civic engineers to take prompt action.

Features include location-based complaint registration, photo and location tagging, status tracking, estimated repair time, and the ability to provide feedback after completion. Similarly, citizens can also register complaints via WhatsApp chat using keywords like ‘Pothole’ or ‘PT’ in English, as well as their Marathi equivalents.

FPJ Shorts
Kanpur Metro Hosts Book Fairs At 3 Key Stations To Promote Reading Culture
Kanpur Metro Hosts Book Fairs At 3 Key Stations To Promote Reading Culture
Bandra Link Square Mall Fire: Probe Reveals Non-Functional Fire Systems, False Safety Certification
Bandra Link Square Mall Fire: Probe Reveals Non-Functional Fire Systems, False Safety Certification
Uttar Pradesh News: Shiksha Mitras Continue Protest For 16th Day In Lucknow, Demand Job Regularization
Uttar Pradesh News: Shiksha Mitras Continue Protest For 16th Day In Lucknow, Demand Job Regularization
CBI Files Chargesheet Against 4 In ₹7.67 Crore Digital Arrest Scam Involving Fake Law Enforcement Officials
CBI Files Chargesheet Against 4 In ₹7.67 Crore Digital Arrest Scam Involving Fake Law Enforcement Officials

"If the complaint registered by the citizens is not resolved within 48 hours, a notification will be sent to senior officials so they can take note of the issue. Once the complaint is addressed, the complainant will receive a message confirming the action taken. If the complainant is not satisfied with the resolution, they will have the option to ‘reopen’ the complaint," said an official.

Abhijeet Bangar, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) said, "The entire initiative is part of the broader ‘Smart Mumbai’ campaign. It serves as an excellent example of the effective use of digital tools to promote transparency and efficiency in civic services.

The civic body aims to make roads safer through active citizen participation. Citizens have the right to receive quality services from the municipality, and to address any shortcomings, the BMC has provided platforms like the app and WhatsApp chatbot for easy complaint registration.

Read Also
Mumbai News: BMC Cracks Down On Potholes, Bars Cold Mix On Major Roads; Geo-Polymer Concrete,...
article-image

The BMC has already concretised 1,333 km of roads across Mumbai and plans to concretise an additional 700 km in two phases under a Rs. 17,000-crore mega project. This monsoon, nearly Rs. 154 crore has been allocated for pothole repairs on roads still surfaced with asphalt or paver blocks.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Special CBI Court Denies 6-Month Blanket Foreign Travel Plea To Accused In ₹297 Crore...

Mumbai News: Special CBI Court Denies 6-Month Blanket Foreign Travel Plea To Accused In ₹297 Crore...

Bandra Link Square Mall Fire: Probe Reveals Non-Functional Fire Systems, False Safety Certification

Bandra Link Square Mall Fire: Probe Reveals Non-Functional Fire Systems, False Safety Certification

CBI Files Chargesheet Against 4 In ₹7.67 Crore Digital Arrest Scam Involving Fake Law Enforcement...

CBI Files Chargesheet Against 4 In ₹7.67 Crore Digital Arrest Scam Involving Fake Law Enforcement...

PRAHAR Janashakti Stages Mantralaya Protest; Bachchu Kadu Continues Hunger Strike Over Farmers’...

PRAHAR Janashakti Stages Mantralaya Protest; Bachchu Kadu Continues Hunger Strike Over Farmers’...

Mumbai News: BMC Earns ₹1,152 Crore From Worli Asphalt Plant And Fort Market Plot After Cutting...

Mumbai News: BMC Earns ₹1,152 Crore From Worli Asphalt Plant And Fort Market Plot After Cutting...