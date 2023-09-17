Mumbai News: BMC Launches Cleanliness Drive Across City as Part of 'Indian Swachhata League 2.0'

Mumbai: As part of 'Indian Swachhata League 2.0', the BMC launched a special drive on Sunday. Major and internal roads, lanes, slums, beaches and footpaths were cleaned by the civic workers under the drive. The drive will be further continued during Ganeshotsav on procession and immersion routes, said the civic official.

The drive was launched in all the 24 administrative wards across the city. The debris and trash material dumped on the roads, garbage on roads and near to nullahs were lifted by the conservancy workers of the BMC.

"The drive will continue in Ganeshotsav by maintaining cleanliness in nearby areas of Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav mandal. The same way as the procession and immersion route, immersion spots will be kept clean," said a senior civic official.

आंतर शहर स्वच्छता स्पर्धा "इंडियन स्वच्छता लीग 2.0" चा भाग म्हणून बृहन्मुंबई महानगरपालिका क्षेत्रातील सर्व २४ प्रशासकीय विभागांमध्ये आज विशेष स्वच्छता मोहीम राबवण्यात आली. लहान-मोठे असे सर्व सार्वजनिक रस्ते, पदपथ, गल्ली, झोपडपट्टी व तत्सम वस्ती, समुद्रकिनारे आदी ठिकाणी स्वच्छता… pic.twitter.com/Y4VzSYLuop — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) September 17, 2023

The city daily produces 6,500 metric tonnes of waste. The BMC has set a target to make Mumbai garbage free by 2030, for which it has focused on segregation of dry and wet waste.

However, it has been observed that the waste collection increased during the festive season. "The BMC will keep two dustbins for segregation of dry and wet waste at each Ganesh mandal," said Chanda Jadhav, deputy municipal commissioner (solid waste management).

