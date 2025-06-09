Mumbai News: BMC Increases Dewatering Pumps To 514 After May 26 Flooding Exposes Infrastructure Gaps

BMC deploys 514 dewatering pumps after May 26 deluge exposes 80 new waterlogging spots | File Photo

Mumbai: After facing public wrath for failure of dewatering pumps and the emergence of new flooding spots during the May 26 heavy downpour, the BMC has scrambled to ramp up its response raising the number of dewatering pumps from 414 to 514.

The civic body has also rushed to hire 10 vehicle-mounted dewatering pumps to tackle flooding in areas where the installed infrastructure failed miserably. Each of these mobile units carries two high-capacity pumps, capable of displacing 250 cubic meters of water per hour.

Last year, the BMC had deployed 482 dewatering pumps in low-lying areas. This year, however, the number was reduced, citing improvement of the stormwater drainage network. But the early arrival of the monsoon caught the civic body off guard exposing glaring lapses in preparedness, as 80 new waterlogged spots were identified during the May 26 downpour.

Several wards raised urgent demands for additional dewatering pumps in their respective areas. The BMC also came under intense criticism from social activists and political parties, ultimately forcing the administration to increase the number of pumps this year.

"Climate change has increasingly disrupted rainfall patterns, with parts of Mumbai receiving 250–300 mm of rain in short bursts. This year’s record rainfall in May marked an unusually early onset of the monsoon. To minimise disruption and ensure faster drainage, the number of dewatering pumps has been increased, considering the city’s complex geography," said a senior civic official.

Meanwhile, to ensure backup in case fixed dewatering pumps fail, the Stormwater Drainage Department has procured 10 vehicle-mounted mobile pumps on a rental basis for the period 2025 to 2028.

One unit will be allocated to each of the seven zones, while the remaining three will be assigned to the offices of the Deputy Chief Engineers (Operations & Maintenance).

"In emergencies, the response time should be as short as possible so that the mobile dewatering units can quickly reach the affected areas," said Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects), Abhijit Bangar. He also instructed that staff should be available on these vehicles in three shifts to ensure they are ready to operate 24/7.