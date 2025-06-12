 Mumbai News: BMC Constructing 6,731 Flats Across 5 Buildings In Mulund For Project-Affected People; Commissioner Gagrani Reviews Progress
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani visited and inspected the construction of flats being constructed in Mulund for the project-affected people.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is constructing a total of 6,731 flats across five buildings in Mulund the project-affected people. The development spans approximately 30,954 square meters and includes four buildings with ground plus 22 floors, and one tower with ground plus 25 floors.

To review the ongoing construction work, BMC Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani visited the site in Mulund on Thursday. During the inspection, he highlighted the importance of completing the project within the stipulated time frame, ensuring that the homes can be handed over to eligible citizens without unnecessary delay.

Mr. Gagrani also directed officials and contractors to take immediate steps to fulfill all essential facilities that need to be provided at the project site. This includes ensuring proper infrastructure, safety measures. Present during the visit were Deputy Commissioner (Reforms) Sanjog Kabre, along with other civic officials and representatives from the construction agencies involved in the project.

An X post shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) provided details about the ongoing construction work in Mulund for project-affected people. The post mentioned the total number of flats being constructed and the area covered in square meters, along with an attached photo of the buildings under construction and other relevant updates.

BMC Begins Grass Growth Testing At Shivaji Park After Air Pollution Concerns

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has begun testing grass growth in a portion of Shivaji Park after the removal of red soil, which had sparked concerns about air pollution and health issues for players and senior citizens who frequent the area for evening walks. Acting on directions from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), the civic body has been asked to complete the process before the monsoon.

A BMC-appointed contractor has started planting grass over a 200 sq m area at Nana Nani Park, where five different grass varieties are being assessed for their durability and effectiveness in stabilising the red soil.

