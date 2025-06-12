Mumbai News: BMC Constructing 6,731 Flats Across 5 Buildings In Mulund For Project-Affected People; Commissioner Gagrani Reviews Progress | X|

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is constructing a total of 6,731 flats across five buildings in Mulund the project-affected people. The development spans approximately 30,954 square meters and includes four buildings with ground plus 22 floors, and one tower with ground plus 25 floors.

To review the ongoing construction work, BMC Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani visited the site in Mulund on Thursday. During the inspection, he highlighted the importance of completing the project within the stipulated time frame, ensuring that the homes can be handed over to eligible citizens without unnecessary delay.

Mr. Gagrani also directed officials and contractors to take immediate steps to fulfill all essential facilities that need to be provided at the project site. This includes ensuring proper infrastructure, safety measures. Present during the visit were Deputy Commissioner (Reforms) Sanjog Kabre, along with other civic officials and representatives from the construction agencies involved in the project.

An X post shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) provided details about the ongoing construction work in Mulund for project-affected people. The post mentioned the total number of flats being constructed and the area covered in square meters, along with an attached photo of the buildings under construction and other relevant updates.

