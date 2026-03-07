Mumbai News: BMC Announces 24-Hour Water Cut In Parts Of Goregaon East On March 10–11 For Pipeline Work; Check Affected Areas

BMC announces a 24-hour water supply disruption in parts of Goregaon East due to pipeline connection work near the Film City Road flyover | Representational Image

Mumbai, March 6: Water supply in parts of Goregaon East will be affected for 24 hours from 9 am on March 10 to 9 am on March 11 due to pipeline connection work near the Film City Road flyover. Some areas in P East and P South wards will have no water, while others will experience low pressure. The BMC has advised local residents to store water in advance.

Pipeline work near Film City flyover

The BMC will carry out repair and connection work on a 750 mm diverted water pipeline on the approach road of the Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari (Film City) flyover in Goregaon (East) next week. Water supply in several areas of Goregaon will be affected during this period.

No water supply in these areas

P East Ward: Shivshahi Project (regular supply timing: 11:45 pm to 5:45 am)

Shrikrishna Nagar and Indira Gandhi Research Institute (regular supply timing: 3:30 am to 9:00 am)

P South Ward: Satellite Tower, Santosh Nagar, Mali Nagar, Hable Pada, Umarshet Pada, Nagarmode Pada, Sunil Maidan, areas along Film City Road

(Regular supply timing in these areas: 12 midnight to 3 am)

Low water pressure in some localities

In P South Ward, water supply will be available at low pressure in the following areas: Mohan Gokhale Road, Krishna Vatika Road, Sai Marg, Arya Bhaskar Road

(Regular supply timing: 12 midnight to 3 am)

BMC advisory for residents

The BMC has urged residents in the affected areas to store sufficient water and use it sparingly during the 24-hour maintenance period. Authorities also warned that water may appear muddy for a few days after the work.

"Citizens are advised to filter or boil water before drinking as a precaution," said an official.

