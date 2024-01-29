 Mumbai News: BMC Acts On HC's Order On Illegal Hoardings
Civic chief IS Chahal has directed the licence department’s superintendent to conduct periodic campaigns to remove all illegal hoardings and banners and take strict action against the concerned persons/ parties.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Monday, January 29, 2024, 10:31 PM IST
article-image
BMC | File photo

Mumbai: The BMC has appealed to citizens, social organisations and political parties to refrain from erecting any hoardings, banners, or posters on roads and other public spaces with prior permission.

BMC puts up list of legal hoardings on their website

The civic body has also put out a list on its official website (www.mcgm.gov.in) of locations where official advertisements are permitted. The restrictions have been imposed following directions from the Bombay High Court in a public interest litigation. To review action taken in this regard, a state-level committee meeting was convened under the chairmanship of the additional chief secretary (home) a few days ago. As per rules, violators will face legal action under the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act 1995 and the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act 1888.

