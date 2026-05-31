Mumbai News: BKC Residents Spend Thousands On Bottled Water Amid Contamination Concerns At Luxury Housing Complex

Bottled water | Pexels (Representative Image)

Even as concerns grow over depleting lake levels and the possibility of a below-normal monsoon, residents of Kanakia Paris CHS in Bandra Kurla Complex claim they have been dependent on bottled water for the last 14 months due to alleged contamination in the tap water supply.

The housing complex comprises 464 flats, with some residents claiming that households spend between ₹4,000 and ₹9,000 every month on bottled drinking water.

While residents say the situation has improved compared to last year, some have accused the managing committee (MC), the BMC and the police of failing to adequately address what they describe as a potential public health issue.

Resident Puneet Choudhary alleged that sewage water mixes with domestic water lines and that tests detected E-coli contamination. He further claimed that complaints have not resulted in concrete action and accused the MC of suppressing laboratory findings.

Officials from the BMC's H-East ward water department confirmed receiving complaints from Kanakia Paris CHS last year.

According to the department, a leakage was identified and repaired. Officials said there have been no complaints from the society during the last six months.

Senior Police Inspector Supriya Patil said complaints regarding water contamination had been received and the concerned officer had submitted a response.

She added that no FIR has been registered and that resolving any water supply issue falls within the BMC's jurisdiction.

The managing committee of Kanakia Paris CHS has denied allegations that the current water supply is contaminated.

Society secretary Dr Abhijeet Warade said that after leakage from external sources into a fire tank wall was detected in March 2025, corrective measures were implemented across all 24 tanks in the seven-wing complex.

He added that laboratory tests conducted in April found environmental coliform contamination likely linked to tank covers, lids or bird access, and not sewage ingress or any deliberate tampering.

A resident who recently resigned from the managing committee alleged a lack of transparency in handling the issue.

The resident said that despite improvements since last year, the problem has not been fully resolved and that families continue to spend thousands of rupees monthly on bottled water despite paying substantial maintenance charges and property taxes.

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