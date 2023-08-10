Mumbai News: BJP Organizes Grand 'ManglaGaur' Competition In City

Manglagaur | FPJ

Mumbai: Mumbai BJP has organized a grand “ManglaGaur” competition with ₹3.51 lakh as the reward for the best performer team.

ManglaGaur is a traditional Maharashtrian gathering of women on Tuesday evenings of 'Shravan'.

“With the Maha Yuti government coming to power in the state, the BJP has been celebrating all festivals, be it Dahi Handi, Ganeshotsav, Navratri, Diwali, Shiv Jayanti, etc. In keeping with its tradition and to carry forward the legacy of our rich Hindu culture, the Mumbai BJP has organized a grand ‘manglagaur’ competition which is a perfect blend of tradition with a modern touch,” Mumbai BJP president MLA Adv. Ashish Shelar said while announcing the competition at the state BJP headquarters on Wednesday.

Ashish Shelar heaps praise on BJP

“BJP has always nurtured and cultivated Hindu festivals. Festivals are soul of our culture. The purpose behind such events is to ensure that in this fast-paced world, we get a few rejuvenating moments some time to play games, songs and have hearty chats with each other. In fact, many women do not get the right platform to showcase their talents. And hence, through these undertakings, we want to make sure that the next generation comes to know about the games played by the earlier generations and about our rich tradition as well,” Shelar said while appealing women to participate in the competition in large numbers.

August 16 deadline for Registration

August 16 is the last day for registration of names for the competition. A maximum of 14 women team can participate in this competition. Each group will get about 10 to 12 minutes for their presentation. If the group is able to finish its performance within the stipulated period, they will earn bonus points.

Marathi traditional attire will be mandatory for the competition. While the screening rounds will be held between August 19 and September 2, the finals will take place on September 3, 2023, Shelar said adding that more information will be available on mobile no. 8591244742.

Read Also Mumbai News: HC Summons 6 Municipal Commissioners In Potholes Contempt Plea

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)