Mumbai News: Birthday Of Shrinathji Haveli's Yuvacharya Celebrated With Traditional Grandeur In Santacruz

Mumbai: The Pushtimarg Vallabhacharya community gathered in celebration on Thursday to mark the birthday of Yuvacharya Bhupesh Kumarji, the son of Santacruz-based Prabhu Shrinathji Haveli’s spiritual head Indradamanji Maharaj. The occasion was observed with a blend of vedic rituals and deep devotion at the Tilakayat residence.

The community celebrated the birthday of 105th yuvacharya Bhupesh Kumarji, popularly known as Vishal Bawa. The day’s significance was highlighted by the performance of the Markandeya Puja following the Rajbhog Darshan. Rooted in the ancient traditions of the Vallabhacharya clan, this specific ceremony involves the worship of the ashta-chiranjivi (eight immortals) to invoke blessings for longevity and spiritual strength.

The puja was conducted by traditional priests, the Upadhyay and the Pandya, who performed the rituals amidst the chanting of vedic mantras. The entire Vallabha clan family was in attendance, presided over by Tilakayat Shri Indradamanji Maharaj.

While the main family ceremonies took place in Mumbai, the spiritual heart of the sect in Nathdwara also marked the day by adorning Shrinathji’s idol with unique decorations, presenting sacred offerings to the lord and a traditional deep dan (lamp-lighting) ceremony, followed by a soulful kirtan samaj and a ceremonial saffron bath.

The occasion drew greetings from across the Pushtimarg landscape as members of the Vallabhkul, residents of Nathdwara, and prominent public figures extended their greetings to Vishal Bawa, reflecting his influential role within the ‘Pushti Srishti’ (the global Pushtimarg community)

